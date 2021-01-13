Jon Gruden: I don’t think one guy is going to fix the defense

USA Today Sports

The Raiders hired Gus Bradley to take over as defensive coordinator on Tuesday, with Bradley saying he wants Las Vegas to be a fast and physical defense that generates takeaways.

While the Raiders have invested heavily in their defense through the draft and free agency over the last two seasons, the team still finished 30th in points allowed in 2020.

Entering the fourth season of his second stint as Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden isn’t looking for Bradley to be the one and only solution to all of the defense’s issues.

“I don’t think one guy is going to fix the defense,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “We’re all going to fix it together. We have a young team and this guy is a great motivator and a great teacher. He is going to teach a system that has won a world championship, one that he developed.”

Tafur reports the Raiders will hire former Chargers defensive backs coach Ron Milus and linebackers coach Richard Smith, who worked under Bradley in Los Angeles. While Bradley is known for utilizing a Cover 3-based scheme, he said Tuesday the system is multiple and adaptable.

“I am not going to get into stats and all that stuff, but I like the results over time and how he has tweaked it. Every year, he presents it a little bit differently. It’s sound, and it’s a learnable system,” Gruden said. “You can fast-track young players. You can put players in and fast-track them quickly, that’s what I really like about it. And it has a history of working.”

It might not just take one person, but the Raiders need Bradley’s system to be effective with their personnel to reach the postseason.