Kevin Stefanski still on track to return on Thursday

Getty Images

The Browns won their wild-card matchup with the Steelers without much practice and several coaches, but they’re getting back to full strength.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday morning that he remains on track to return to the Browns’ building on Thursday and that offensive line coach Bill Callahan is back as of Wednesday.

Stefanski watched the Browns’ victory from his basement on Sunday.

Cleveland had only one full practice last week on Friday before defeating Pittsburgh 48-37. But the Browns will be back on the field Wednesday, as they get ready to take on the Chiefs in the divisional round.