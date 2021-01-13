Lamar Jackson already the No. 8 QB all-time in playoff rushing yards

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has only played in three playoff games, but he’s already one of the greatest postseason running quarterbacks in NFL history.

Jackson has two of the top three rushing performances for a quarterback in NFL playoff history, and he’s eighth all time in total postseason rushing yards by a quarterback.

Here are the Top 10 quarterbacks in NFL history in career rushing yards in the playoffs:

594 Steve Young (22 games)

527 Russell Wilson (16 games)

507 Colin Kaepernick (6 games)

461 John Elway (22 games)

432 Roger Staubach (20 games)

422 Donovan McNabb (16 games)

355 Steve McNair (10 games)

333 Lamar Jackson (3 games)

314 Joe Montana (23 games)

292 Otto Graham (7 games)

If Jackson gains just 23 rushing yards on Saturday against the Bills, he’ll move ahead of McNair and into seventh place all time. With another 100-yard game, Jackson would move ahead of Staubach and into the Top 5.

Jackson gained 136 rushing yards last week against the Titans. If he were to equal that this week against the Bills, he’d move ahead of Elway and into No. 4 of all time. And if he were to have 136 rushing yards both this week against the Bills and the following week in the AFC Championship Game, he’d have the most rushing yards for a quarterback in the playoffs in NFL history. Not bad for a player who just turned 24.