Lions claim Shaun Dion Hamilton off waivers from Washington

The Detroit Lions claimed linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton off waivers from the Washington Football Team on Tuesday.

Hamilton was waived from Washington’s injured reserve list on Monday. An elbow injury after a Week 15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks landed Hamilton on the injured list.

Hamilton has appeared in 46 games for Washington over the last three seasons after being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Hamilton has 89 career tackles tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

He’s started seven career games for Washington along with three this season.