Marcedes Lewis, Jared Veldheer out of Packers practice

The Packers only had one player out of practice on Tuesday, but they added a couple of players to that category on Wednesday.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis and tackle Jared Veldheer did not take part in the session. Veldheer was officially signed off of the Colts’ practice squad on Tuesday and was out for non-injury reasons.

Lewis is listed with a knee injury and was limited on Tuesday. He’s missed mid-week practices many times this season before being in the lineup come the weekend, so he’s likely still on track to play against the Rams.

Defensive end Kingsley Keke (concussion) missed a second straight practice. Cornerback Kevin King (Achilles), wide receiver Allen Lazard (core, wrist), linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle, thumb), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, ankle), and right tackle Rick Wagner (knee) remained limited participants.