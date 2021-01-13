Matt LaFleur: Sean McVay a great friend, but gloves are off Saturday

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will see a familiar face across the field from him on Saturday.

LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for the Rams during Sean McVay’s first season as the team’s head coach and the two men were on the Washington staff together earlier in their careers. McVay said this week that “it’ll be fun” to go up against a longtime friend and LaFleur said Tuesday that he loves McVay like a brother he wants to beat on the field.

“He’s a great friend of mine, but the gloves will be off on Saturday,” LaFleur said, via Steve Megaree of the Associated Press.

LaFleur had a similar experience when the Packers faced the 49ers in last year’s playoffs. He worked under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Houston, Washington, and Atlanta and said “you’re wasting time” if you are thinking about anything other than beating the other team.

The Packers couldn’t beat the 49ers and Saturday will bring another chance for LaFleur to get one over on a former boss.