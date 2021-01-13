Matthew Judon, Marcus Peters remain out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Ravens’ Wednesday injury report looks a lot like the one that the team turned in on Tuesday.

Linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Marcus Peters were out of practice for the second straight day. Judon is dealing with an illness while Peters is listed with a back injury.

Right tackle D.J. Fluker remained limited by a knee injury. Defensive end Calais Campbell and running back Mark Ingram took rest days on Wednesday after practicing on Tuesday.

The Ravens will practice again on Thursday and issue injury designations for Saturday’s game in Buffalo. Unless something comes up in the next 24 hours, it seems Judon and Peters will be the names to watch when those are released.