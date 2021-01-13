Mike Evans, Chris Godwin limited in Bucs practice

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide reciever Mike Evans feels he “dodged a bullet” when he hurt his knee in Week 17 and he’s working with the team to make sure all remains well for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Evans was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Fellow widout Chris Godwin joined him in that category as he manages hip and groin injuries.

Running back Thomas Jones did not practice due to the quad injury that kept him from playing last Saturday night. Right guard Alex Cappa, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) were also out of practice. Cappa will not play this week due to a fractured ankle while Pierre-Paul often rests early in the practice week.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) joined Evans and Godwin as a limited participant.