Mike Evans: I dodged a bullet with hyperextended knee

Mike Evans hyperextended his knee in the Buccaneers’ Week 17 win over the Falcons but was still able to play in the wild-card win over Washington.

Evans knows it could have been a lot worse.

“God is good,” Evans said on Wednesday, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.com. “I dodged a bullet there.”

Evans credited the team’s trainers in helping him recover as quickly as he did.

The wide receiver caught six passes for 119 yards in his first playoff game last week. Evans is hoping to be closer to 100 percent when playing the Saints on Sunday.