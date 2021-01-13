Mike Tomlin: I understand we better make some changes in what we do

The Steelers began the season 11-0, but finished the regular season 12-4.

Then Pittsburgh went out and got down 28-0 in the first quarter of the wild-card matchup with Cleveland before ultimately losing 48-37.

In his season-ending press conference on Wednesday, head coach Mike Tomlin began by saying Sunday’s loss was tough to swallow and accept. But there’s still work to be done in many aspects.

“I understand we better make some changes in what we do — schematics, personnel. I’m committed to doing it,” Tomlin said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tomlin acknowledged that he could make some staffing changes, though those discussions haven’t started to take place. But with the late-season collapses over the last few years, Tomlin feels something must be different next year.

“It has been a disappointment,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I’m not going to maintain status quo and hope the outcome changes. That’s the definition of insanity.”

The Steelers have not had a losing season since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach in 2007. But the club has not won a playoff game since 2016.

