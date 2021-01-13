Mitchell Schwartz remains out

Getty Images

Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz hasn’t played since Week 6 when he left after eight snaps with a back issue. He has remained on injured reserve since Week 11.

Schwartz is not ready to come back this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday.

“We’re literally taking it day by day,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “He physically can’t do that right now. We’ll see how it goes down the road. I don’t think anybody has lost hope.”

Schwartz, a one-time All-Pro, had never missed a game until this season. He played all 128 regular-season games in his first eight seasons.