Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson limited in Wednesday practice

Getty Images

For the first time in weeks, the Browns held a Wednesday practice — which means the injury report is not an estimate.

As head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the day, right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring/knee), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder), and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) all did not practice.

But defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), right guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), and center J.C. Tretter (knee) were all limited. All four played in last Sunday’s victory over the Steelers.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), running back D'Ernest Johnson (finger), and linebacker Malcolm Smith (ankle) were all full.