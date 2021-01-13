Packers put Jared Veldheer on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Packers tackle Jared Veldheer may become the first player to play for two different teams in the same postseason, but it won’t happen on Saturday.

Veldheer has been placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Field Yates of ESPN reports that a positive test is the reason for the move, so Veldheer has no chance of coming off the list for the divisional round game against the Rams. He was listed as out of practice for non-injury reasons on Wednesday.

No other Packers players are currently onn the list.

The Packers signed Veldheer off of the Colts’ practice squad early this week. He played for the Colts in their loss to the Bills last weekend, which put him in position to make history before the detour to the reserve list.