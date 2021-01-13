Report: Anthony Miller not expected to be suspended for throwing punch

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller was thrown out of last Sunday’s loss to the Saints for throwing a punch at safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but he is not expected to miss any more game action as a result of that decision.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Miller is not expected to be suspended by the league. With the Bears eliminated from the playoffs, any suspension would take effect at the start of the 2021 season. Miller is expected to be fined.

That’s a different reaction to the one the league had when Miller’s teammate Javon Wims punched Gardner-Johnson during a regular season game. Wims was suspended and head coach Matt Nagy said after last Sunday’s loss that the team had spent time warning players not to take the bait from Gardner-Johnson.

“We spent some time on Wednesday morning as a team,” Nagy said, via the team’s website. “We spent time literally showing and explaining a particular player’s actions in games and teaching it. . . . We’ve all got to understand we’ve got to be stronger and we can’t have that happen, and we’ve got to understand that. That’s two times that that happened, and we just can’t have it.”

Miller caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He caught two passes for 22 yards against the Saints before his ejection.