Report: Chargers have spoken to Urban Meyer

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of talk about Urban Meyer becoming the next head coach of the Jaguars, but it appears that may not be his only NFL option.

NFL Media reports that the Chargers and Meyer have spoken recently. The report adds that there has not been a formal interview at this point, but that Meyer’s desire to explore every option is part of the reason why things with the Jaguars remain open.

Moving onto an interview would suggest that the momentum that appeared to be pushing him to the Jaguars has hit a snag and that Meyer is a real option to take over in Justin Herbert‘s second season.

Meyer could also opt to pass on a chance to returning to coaching altogether and his ultimate decision will be watched closely by multiple teams.