Report: Cowboys hire Joe Whitt

Joe Whitt didn’t get hired as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, but his interview for the position appears to have gone well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Whitt will be the team’s secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Whitt held the same roles with the Falcons last season, so he’ll be making the move to Dallas along with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. Quinn was hired as the Cowboys defensive coordinator this week.

Whitt was also on Mike McCarthy’s staff in Green Bay from 2008-2018, so Quinn won’t be the only one of his former bosses that he will be working with in 2021.