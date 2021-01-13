Report: Jerod Mayo is expected to interview for Eagles head coach

Getty Images

The Eagles were a late entry into this year’s head coaching cycle and their search is reportedly expected to include a new name.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to interview Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for the opening created by firing Doug Pederson on Monday.

It’s the first known head coaching interview for Mayo and it represents a quick ride up the ladder for the longtime Patriots star. Mayo took on his current and only assistant coaching job in 2019.

Mayo spent eight years playing for the Patriots. He was the defensive rookie of the year in 2008, made one All-Pro team, and won a Super Bowl before retiring after the 2015 season.

The Eagles have also requested interviews with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.