Robert Saleh completes second interview with Jets

As the first candidate the Jets have interviewed a second time, Robert Saleh is the leader in the clubhouse to become the team’s next head coach.

The 49ers defensive coordinator has completed a second interview with the Jets, the team announced Wednesday.

Saleh had his first interview with the Jets on Jan. 8.

The first interview was done virtually. The second entailed Saleh visiting One Jets Drive.

Saleh, 41, has served as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator since 2017.

The Jets also have held virtual interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Panters offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Saleh also has talked to the Falcons, Lions and Jaguars. The Chargers and Eagles have requested permission to speak with him.