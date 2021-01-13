Robert Saleh heading for Eagles interview after wrapping up with Jets

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh sat down for a second interview with the Jets on Wednesday, which would seem to indicate a real chance that Saleh could be their next head coach.

Saleh left that interview without the job, however, and he’s now scheduled for his first interview with another team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saleh is making the short trip from the Jets’ facility in New Jersey to Philadelphia to speak to the Eagles.

Saleh has also interviewed with the Falcons, Lions, Chargers, and Jaguars since the 49ers season came to an end on January 3.

Unless the Jets or one of those other teams is planning to make Saleh an offer he can’t refuse in the near future, the Eagles will be the sixth team on that list.