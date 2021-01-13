Ronald Jones did not practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones wasn’t on the practice field on Wednesday.

Jones was active for last Saturday night’s game against the Washington Football Team, but he did not play because of a quad injury that went from a minor issue to a major one in the hours leading up to kickoff. Head coach Bruce Arians said that Jones has been getting better, but he was not well enough to get on the practice field.

Arians said, via multiple reporters, that the hope is that Jones will be able to practice on Thursday.

The Bucs did get running back LeSean McCoy back on the field. He has missed time with an illness, but practiced as the team began on-field preparations for the Saints. If Jones can’t play in Sunday’s game, McCoy could join Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the backfield mix.