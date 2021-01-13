Rumors spread that Urban Meyer is close to taking the Jacksonville Jaguars job

Getty Images

It’s no secret that the Jaguars coaching job is Urban Meyer’s if he wants it. There’s a growing sense in league circles that he does.

Rumors are spreading late Tuesday/early Wednesday that Meyer is close to taking the job, and that if he does he’d likely retain interim G.M. Trent Baalke.

This is a window into word that’s making the rounds in league circles, specifically among coaches. It’s not a report that Meyer has taken the job. It’s a head’s up, a peeling back of the curtain, insight into the chatter that’s currently making the rounds.

It’s clear that the Jaguars have essentially shut down their search as they speak with Meyer. They interviewed Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Sunday night, but the request was made before they interviewed Meyer on Friday. There’s no real cost to going through with it; if nothing else, they had a chance to pick the brain of a guy who, if he doesn’t leave the Titans, will remain in the division next year.

The Jaguars have done nothing to push back on the perception/reality that Meyer has become the team’s first choice for the job, even as reports have spread that Meyer has made calls to potential staff members and General Managers.

As of Monday, the feeling was he’d wait until after Ohio State played in the National Championship to finalize things. And, like so many other situations of this nature (and as a team like the Colts well knows), it’s not done until it’s done.