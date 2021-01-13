Ryan Pace: Whole offseason is about getting more out of quarterback position

Getty Images

After the Bears were eliminated from the playoffs last Sunday, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said he could see himself back with the team in 2021.

It doesn’t sound like that’s going to work for the Bears. After Bears chairman George McCaskey announced on Wednesday that head coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace will return in 2021, he said that the team requires better production than they’ve gotten at quarterback.

When it was Pace’s turn to address the media, he said “everything is on the table” and that the quarterback position will be the focal point of the offseason.

“We definitely need more out of the position,” Pace said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network. “We know that. What does that entail? That’s what this whole offseason is about.”

Pace didn’t specifically rule out a return for Trubisky, but looking for better production after watching Trubisky start 50 games over the last four seasons pretty much does that for him. The same may be true of Nick Foles, although there are financial implications from moving on from Foles that don’t exist for impending free agent Trubisky.