Ryan Poles, Scott Fitterer get second interviews with Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers are said to be closing in on hiring a new General Manager and an idea about who that might be can be gleaned by the candidates that are meeting with the team a second time.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles is one of those candidates. Poles had his first interview with the team last week and has reportedly met with them again this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Seahawks vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer is set to meet with the team on Wednesday.

A report on Tuesday indicated Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters are also set for second interviews with the team.