The Saints are close to having their receiver corps back at full strength.

They got Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris back from injured reserve last week. Tre'Quan Smith returned to practice Wednesday.

The Saints placed Smith on injured reserve Dec. 24 with an ankle injury.

Smith was hurt in the Saints’ 32-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Smith set career highs in his third NFL season with 34 catches and 448 yards. He had four touchdown catches, one shy of the five he had in each of his first two seasons.