Seahawks security manager fired after arrest on child pornography charges

The Seattle Seahawks have fired their security manager after he was arrested on child pornography charges on Tuesday, according to Suzannah Frame of KING 5.

Aaron Miyasato, 41, had worked for the Seahawks since 2011, per his LinkedIn page. Miyasato was allegedly found in possession of over 25,000 images of child pornography and videos of children being sexually exploited.

A team spokesman told the station that they had reported the arrest to the league and that he no longer works for the team.

“We are aware of the situation and in accordance with the NFL personal conduct policy, we have notified the league of his arrest. This individual is no longer employed by our organization,” the statement said.

Miyasato began with the team as a part-time security officer in 2011. He’s being held in jail on $50,000 dollars bail.