Sean McDermott: Young quarterbacks performing in AFC is great for the league

The four remaining teams in the AFC all have quarterbacks who are 25 and under. And each were selected in the first round of the 2018 or 2017 draft.

The two youngest, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, will square off in Saturday night’s divisional round matchup between Buffalo and Baltimore, while the Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes will play on Sunday.

But all of the young QBs thriving is a great thing for football, according to Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott.

“I’m sure Baltimore, they had a vision for Lamar, [like] we had a vision for Josh. I think that’s the key and that’s why it’s cool to watch these players in their careers flourish like they have,” McDermott said in his Wednesday press conference. “And that’s also, I think, the result and a credit to Baltimore and the environment that coach [John] Harbaugh has developed there and I would say the same thing for us with Josh. So, again, it’s great for the league when you have quarterbacks — young quarterbacks — playing like these two.”

McDermott added Mayfield and Mahomes’ success as young QBs in the AFC is great for the league as well.

If the Bills defeat the Ravens, they’ll have to take on one of those two young, talented signal-callers in the AFC championship game.