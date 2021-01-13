Sean McVay: Matt Gay looks like our kicker for the future

Getty Images

After letting Greg Zuerlein walk in free agency, the Rams experienced significant kicker issues through the first half of 2020.

But heading into the divisional round, those days seem to be in the past.

Los Angeles started the season with seventh-round pick Sam Sloman, but waived him after seven games. Sloman missed three field goals, three extra points, and sent just 54.5 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Kai Fobath then got the job, but lost it after two games when he missed a field goal in one, and an extra point in the next.

Matt Gay entered the picture in Week 11 and has stabilized the position. He hasn’t missed a kick since Week 13, nailing the nine attempted field goals and six extra points in the regular season. And then he connected on three field goals and three extra points in last week’s wild-card victory over Seattle.

“Man, he is Mr. Automatic as of late,” head coach Sean McVay said in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s done a great job and it looks like we found our guy for a long time, really for the future.”

Gay entered the league in 2019 as the Buccaneers’ 145th overall pick in the fifth round, but Tampa Bay elected to keep Ryan Succop instead for 2020. But now, Gay appears to have found a stable home in L.A.