Steelers waive Trey Edmunds

The Steelers began their offseason roster management on Tuesday.

The team announced that running back Trey Edmunds has been placed on waivers.

Edmunds did not play much this season. He appeared in four games and saw most of his action on special teams. He did not carry the ball or catch a pass and ended the year on injured reserve.

In three years with the Steelers, Edmunds ran 22 times for 92 yards and caught six passes for 48 yards. He was set to become a free agent in March, but will now be eligible to join another team ahead of the start of the new league year.

Edmunds is the older brother of Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds. The Steelers will have a decision to make on exercising his fifth-year contract option this offseason.