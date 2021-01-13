Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley remain limited on Wednesday injury report

Getty Images

Wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) remained limited on the Bills’ Wednesday injury report.

Both wideouts played in last week’s win over the Colts. Beasley caught seven passes for 57 yards. Diggs caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

“I’ll be all right. I’m always all right. I’ll make it work,” Diggs said Wednesday, via Mike Giardi of NFL Network.

The Bills also listed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (groin) as limited. Quarterback Jake Fromm is also listed as limited, though he’s quarantining as a COVID-19 precaution.

Defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee) was the only player to not practice.

Kicker Tyler Bass was added to the injury report with a hand injury, but he was a full participant.