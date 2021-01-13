Stefon Diggs: I feel like I fit this mold in Buffalo

Getty Images

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen have looked like a match made in football heaven throughout the 2020 season.

Diggs led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards in 2020 — setting franchise records in both categories.

Given his production, it makes sense he’s enjoyed his time with Buffalo since arriving through an offseason trade. But the wide receiver said Wednesday going into the building every day feels less like work and more like enjoyable time he gets to spend with people he cares about.

“It’s just part of being around the right system for you, the right situation for you,” Diggs said in his press conference. “Not to say that any situation is bad for players, but as far as being able to grow in a situation, and grow with some guys and something that’s in the best interest of yourself and your career, I feel like it’s been perfect here.”

Diggs feels that way not only about the Bills organization, but also about the Buffalo community at large.

“I feel like I kind of fit this mold. People don’t always fit their surroundings or fit their community and I kind of feel like I fit as far as my passion for football and their passion for football and everybody being on the same accord,” Diggs said. “So I’d say, I hope I’ve found my second home and I will say they’ve welcomed me with open arms.”

As long as Diggs keeps playing like he has in 2020 and the Bills keep winning, Buffalo will undoubtedly continue to embrace the wide receiver.