Taysom Hill did not practice Wednesday; Trey Hendrickson limited

The Saints did not have sacks leader Trey Hendrickson in last week’s game against the Bears. They need him this week against the Bucs.

Hendrickson (neck) had a limited practice Wednesday.

Last week, he began the work week with a limited practice before sitting out the next two practice days.

Hendrickson also missed Week 16 because of his neck but had a sack in Week 17. He finished the year with 13.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits.

The Saints did not have quarterback Taysom Hill at Wednesday’s practice. He was out with a knee injury.

New Orleans also practiced without running back Latavius Murray (quadriceps) and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring).

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) and tight end Jared Cook (back) joined Hendrickson with limited work.