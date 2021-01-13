Wink Martindale: Josh Allen is young Ben Roethlisberger with Dan Marino’s arm

Getty Images

It will be Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s turn to try to come up with a way to stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen this weekend and he’s not expecting it to be an easy task.

Martindale said on Wednesday that “it’s amazing to see” how Allen’s accuracy has improved this season because it is usually difficult for quarterbacks to “shed that tag.” Allen has remained accurate and productive while throwing on the move and facing pressure, which led Martindale to compare him to a couple of more established quarterbacks.

“It’s a young Ben Roethlisberger because of his size and how he extends plays with like [Dan] Marino’s arm,” Martindale said, via the team’s website.

The Ravens faced Buffalo in 2019 and Allen completed just 17-of-39 passes, fumbled twice, and got sacked six times in a 24-17 loss. Baltimore blitzed often in that game and they’ve blitzed often this season, but Allen has thrived in those situations this season.

Martindale said “you’ve got to pick your spots,” but that a blitzing defense is “who we are” and that Allen is going to face pressure this Saturday. How he handles it will have a lot to do with who moves on to the AFC title game.