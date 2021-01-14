Aaron Rodgers vs. Jared Goff would be seventh postseason matchup of QBs from same college

Getty Images

If Jared Goff returns to the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Rams this week against the Green Bay Packers, it will mark just the seventh time two quarterbacks from the same college have started against each other in the playoffs.

Both Goff and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played at the University of California-Berkeley before becoming first-round picks of their respective teams. Via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, it would be just the seventh time in the Super Bowl era such a matchup has occurred.

The most recent was Carson Palmer and Mark Sanchez of USC squaring off in a 2010 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.

Other occurrences include:

Steve Young and Ty Detmer of BYU in a 1996 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Neil O’Donnell and Frank Reich of Maryland in a 1993 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

Jim Kelly and Bernie Kosar of Miami (FL) in a 1990 game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns.

Joe Theismann and Joe Montana of Notre Dame in a 1984 game between the Washington Football Team and 49ers.

Len Dawson and Bob Griese of Purdue in a 1971 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

Rodgers turned pro after his 2004 season at Cal. Goff did the same after his 2015 season for the Golden Bears.

Goff didn’t start but played most of the Rams last game against the Seattle Seahawks after John Wolford left with a stinger. Goff has been a full participant at practice while Wolford did not take part in practice for the team on Wednesday.