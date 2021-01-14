Adrian Peterson is ordered to pay nearly $8.3 million in loan default case

Getty Images

Lions running back Adrian Peterson has made plenty of money. He currently owes plenty of money.

Via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, a court has ordered to pay almost $8.3 million to a Pennsylvania loan company. Peterson defaulted on a loan in 2016.

Peterson initially owed $5.2 million, plus interest. He failed to repay the money by March 1, 2017. He was sued in 2018. Interest has accrued daily, at 16 percent or $2,207.12 per day. The rate will drop to nine-percent, reflecting the statutory post-judgment interest law in New York.

Peterson, according to Danial Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, neither attended the hearing nor sent counsel on his behalf.

Peterson could eventually declare bankruptcy, selling off non-protected assets in order to pay off as much of the debt as possible.