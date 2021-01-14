Bank of America will serve as vaccination site

Getty Images

The Panthers announced Thursday that Bank of America Stadium will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site as part of a public-private partnership.

Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway are working with the state of North Carolina. They have a goal of 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4 at mass vaccination sites at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Motor Speedway and a to-be-determined location in Winston-Salem.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our community and country,” Panthers owner David Tepper said. “We stand ready to join Honeywell, Atrium Health and Gov. Cooper in the effort to administer vaccines and defeat this virus. We hope that our participation will serve as a model for other venues.”