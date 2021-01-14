Before the season, Urban Meyer ranked Trevor Lawrence ahead of Justin Fields

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2021, 10:19 AM EST
Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual - Washington v Ohio State
Getty Images

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer appears poised to become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that has raised a question: With Meyer at the helm, would the Jaguars surprise everyone by passing on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and go with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields instead?

That remains to be seen, but Meyer has previously stated he considers Lawrence a better quarterback than Fields. Prior to this college football season, Meyer was working for FOX Sports, and when asked to rank the best quarterbacks in college football, Meyer put Lawrence first and Fields second.

“I had Fields and Trevor right next to each other,” Meyer said. “I put Trevor Lawrence for one reason, he played one more year. That was it. The one thing I’ll say about Justin Fields, because I’m very close to the situation, any concerns about him being a throwing quarterback are gone now. He’s developed, he’s outstanding. I hear the guys talk. I talk to Coach [Ryan] Day, and obviously the quarterback coach I’m very close to. Comparisons to Dwayne Haskins are everywhere now as far as throwing the football, which — that’s an elite thrower.”

The comparison of Fields to Haskins — which Meyer meant as a compliment — has not aged well. Meyer made clear he considered it a very close call, but he felt that Lawrence’s additional experience gave him an edge. Lawrence still has more experience than Fields; Fields started 22 games at Ohio State and Lawrence started 36 games at Clemson.

The Jaguars still have three months to decide what to do with the first overall pick. But Lawrence is the favorite.

  2. Fields isn’t a first round prospect. He made the jump off his Clemson win but his mechanics are garbage, his arm is average, his accuracy is horrible and he doesn’t make NFL throws consistently. His legs are his biggest threat but that doesn’t work well over the long hall in the NFL. He will be a bust and I hope he goes in the top 5 just to help my team get more legitimate options when they draft.

  3. I think the idea that he would take Fields because he recruited him is a little overly simplistic. First off, he has a couple years of tape to show who’s better now. Second, who knows if he recruited Lawrence over Fields and just didn’t get him?

  4. An elite thrower, just like all those other OSU quarterbacks who were great in the NFL. (And no, you don’t get to count Joe Burrow). Dwayne Haskins, Cardale Jones, Terrelle Pryor, Troy Smith, Craig Krenzel, Bobby Hoying. The OSU QB with the best NFL career is probably Tom Tupa – as a punter!

  5. Trevor Lawrence should use the John Elway anti-Irsay Colts strategy & tell the Jaguars he does not want to play in London.

  6. I swear if he doesn’t pick Lawrence and the Jets jet into getting a generational talent ima lose my mind.

  7. Well if nothing else signing Meyer will finally put Jacksonville back in the “now we can remotely give a damn” conversation.

  9. Lawrence looks like the better thrower. But Fields seems to be more of a winner. I don’t know who you pick there.

  10. Fields never even played for Urban so the idea that Urban is somehow heavily invested in him seems to be a fiction. Maybe if he was considered absolutely the equal to Lawrence Urban’s inside connections could be the difference but nobody believes Fields is NFL-ready right now. Not accurate enough, mechanics need work, etc. I’m still not as high on Lawrence as some people are but he’s far and away more prepared for the NFL than Fields is.

  14. The skill sets required to succeed as a QB in college compared to pro are almost like playing two completely different sports. I don’t expect Urban Meyer or anyone else to give their hand away when discussing their draft plans. Trevor Lawrence is a guy that comes along once every 20 years. There’s not much decision making required, but don’t expect too much honesty. urban Meyer might be new to the NFL, but he wasn’t born yesterday. Even if he wanted Fields instead, he’d get a King’s ransom for the number one pick.

