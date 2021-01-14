Browns activate KhaDarel Hodge off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns have their head coach back and now they have one of their wide receivers, too.

Cleveland activated KhaDarel Hodge off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, bringing the club closer to full strength heading into Sunday’s playoff game against Kansas City. Hodge went on the list on Jan. 5, missing the Browns’ wild-card victory over the Steelers last week.

Hodge appeared in nine games for the Browns this year, making 11 receptions for 180 yards. He also played some on special teams.

Cleveland’s starting left guard Joel Bitonio is the only remaining player on the team’s COVID-19 list. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Thursday that he had no update on the offensive lineman.