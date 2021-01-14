Chase Claypool calls the Browns “classless”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 14, 2021, 3:25 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool says the Browns were “super classless” during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Extending a war of words that started when Claypool predicted the Browns will lose to the Chiefs and continued with Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki calling Claypool “salty about losing,” Claypool weighed in about the Browns again today.

“If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty about it, but them mocking JuJu [Smith-Schuster] during the game and after the game just didn’t sit right with me,” Claypool said on DAZN, via cleveland.com. “They were just super classless, you know against JuJu, towards JuJu what they were saying on the field towards the end of the game, so I’m not going to have respect for a team that doesn’t have respect for us.’’

Claypool added, “They can enjoy the win and another week of football but they’ll be on the couch right next to me, so it’s all good.”

38 responses to “Chase Claypool calls the Browns “classless”

  1. Claypool, zip your lips and enjoy the offseason. Go spend some of your money on a beach somewhere and put your phone away. Nobody wants to read about your sour grapes anyway.

  4. The guy celebrating a late TD against a 6th string CB when his team is basically done is calling other teams classless.

    Makes sense.

  5. When had JuJu shown any class? To have to give respect to earn it. The Steelers have been classless all year with JuJu. You have to be able to handle what you dish out.

  6. Steelers threw respect out the window with juju antics on logos and running at the mouth only to be unable to back up their words.

  8. Speaking of class…maybe Claypool should return to Notre Dame and actually attend a class. He sounds dumber each time he opens his mouth.

  13. Looks like the Steelers have gotten themselves another Antonio Brown. Great talent, dumb as a rock.

  15. I’m sorry, but if you remove the names associated with the rhetoric coming out of JuJu’s and Claypool’s mouths…you’d swear that this repeated droning-on on is a sign of “organizational dysfunction”…

    …looks like Tomlin’s lost control of the locker room.

  16. Maybe JuJu shouldn’t have been so classless before games all year and teams wouldn’t have to be classless back at the Steelers. Clay should also get used to watching playoffs on the couch. This is just the first of many years to come, given their broken down QB and decrepit O-line.

  18. Now more than ever, I think it’s really important to encourage anyone and everyone, including professional athletes, to seek therapy when having a hard time coping with life and reality.
    Get well soon, Chase. We’re all pulling for ya.

  19. THIS is the stuff that makes the Steelers-Browns rivalry the best in all of football.

  20. juju puts himself out there. dont like getting trash talked, dont dance on logos. the steelers are soft now

  21. Claypool, time to go back to Canada offseason & enjoy some of that snow & brew. Less the better, you are digging a deeper hole everytime you speak. Learn from Mayfield’s journey last few seasons.

  22. Sounds like he should have just won the game and he wouldn’t really have to worry about being a childish loser.

  24. You could hear on one play what they were saying and I will not repeat but that’s part of it especially with JuJu calling the Browns the same old Browns. Get over it.

  25. Claypool,keep in mind that this JuJu goofball started all this and the Browns finished it. Didn’t your coach tell your team to keep their mouths shut to avoid bulletin board material? If you need someone to blame, blame JuJu.

  29. No self awareness whatsoever. I’m embarrassed for Claypool and I’m not even a Steelers fan. Sheesh.

  30. If they make it past KC this weekend, I hope they go all the way purely out of spite.

  32. So will Tomlin be held accountable for a good portion of this fiasco. Or will we blame everyone else?

  33. “If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty about it,”
    ____________

    Dude, they’re busy getting ready for another playoff game. They don’t care if you’re salty because they’re not thinking about you AT ALL. And bring it up to them next season and they’ll just tell you “scoreboard.” Maybe don’t fall behind by 5 TDs next time.

  36. It’s funny cause I seem to remember Claypool acting like a little child, jumping up and down taunting a player who had just dropped a sure catch near the Steelers sideline a few weeks back. The camera caught him very clearly acting “super classless”. This guy has no business talking to anyone about being classy.

  38. Bruh, trim those eyebrows before anyone can take you seriously. Repeating juju statement of Browns is the Browns is classless?

