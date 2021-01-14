Chase Claypool calls the Browns “classless”

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool says the Browns were “super classless” during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Extending a war of words that started when Claypool predicted the Browns will lose to the Chiefs and continued with Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki calling Claypool “salty about losing,” Claypool weighed in about the Browns again today.

“If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty about it, but them mocking JuJu [Smith-Schuster] during the game and after the game just didn’t sit right with me,” Claypool said on DAZN, via cleveland.com. “They were just super classless, you know against JuJu, towards JuJu what they were saying on the field towards the end of the game, so I’m not going to have respect for a team that doesn’t have respect for us.’’

Claypool added, “They can enjoy the win and another week of football but they’ll be on the couch right next to me, so it’s all good.”