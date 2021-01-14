Chris Ballard: Marlon Mack deserves a contract, not sure we can do that

Getty Images

Quarterback Philip Rivers isn’t the only Colts player with an uncertain future as the offseason gets underway.

Running back Marlon Mack tore his Achilles in the first week of the regular season and is headed for unrestricted free agency in March. On Thursday, General Manager Chris Ballard said that his heart broke for Mack because of the injury and that he’d like to have him back in 2021 before noting that the team may not be able to give him the contract he’s looking for.

“Marlon deserves a contract. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do that here,” Ballard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Mack ran for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns over the previous two seasons, but the injury opened the door for Jonathan Taylor to be the lead back and he made the most of the opportunity. His presence puts a cap on how much money and playing time there will be for Mack, which may be enough to send him elsewhere to continue his career.