Chris Godwin “moving forward” after drop-filled playoff debut

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin had five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team, but he could have had bigger numbers.

Godwin dropped four passes in the win, which equaled the number of drops that he’d had over four NFL seasons and, per ESPN, was the most in a playoff game since 2007. Godwin said Wednesday that it was a “rough day” and that it “was definitely something I had to learn from.”

The wideout believes that he’s done that ahead of this week’s matchup with the Saints.

“I think I’m moving forward now, so I’m looking forward to the next opportunity to get out there and really get back to being me,” Godwin said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Godwin’s history says that last weekend’s game was an outlier and we’ll find out on Sunday if that turns out to be the case.