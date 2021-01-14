Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Sammy Watkins did not practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but he was not on the field on Thursday.

Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) was one of four players who did not participate in Thursday’s session. The running back has not played since Kansas City’s Week 15 win over New Orleans. He was the Chiefs’ leading rusher in 2020.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) remained out of practice for a second consecutive day. But Tight end Deon Yelder (groin) was also downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot/ankle) was a limited participant after he sat out on Wednesday.

Running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (knee), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (back), and cornerback Armani Watts (concussion) were all full for the second day in a row.