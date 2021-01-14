Colts plan to meet with Philip Rivers in about a month

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich said multiple times this year that he expected quarterback Philip Rivers to spend more than one season with the team, but nothing’s been set in stone at this point.

Rivers is out of contract and said after last Saturday’s loss to the Bills that “it’s not that easy” to make a call about returning for an 18th season. The Colts’ offseason plans will be influenced by that decision and General Manager Chris Ballard laid out the current timetable for conversations with the quarterback.

“Do I think Philip can still play? Absolutely,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “He’s going to take some time, and we’re going to take some time. We’ll meet again in about a month.”

Rivers turned in a better season than he had with the Chargers in 2019 and Reich has expressed the same view as Ballard when it comes to his ability to do the job, but there’s still much to work out when it comes to a second season in Indianapolis.