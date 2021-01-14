Cooper Kupp questionable with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp escaped major injury in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ wild-card playoff victory over the Seahawks. But Kupp does have a knee contusion, and the team lists him as questionable for Saturday’s game at Green Bay.

Kupp caught four passes for 78 yards against the Seahawks after making 92 catches for 974 yards with three touchdowns during the regular season.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ribs) does not have a designation.

The Rams officially ruled out John Wolford (neck) along with outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (ankle).

Jared Goff will return to the starting lineup for the Rams after getting in full practices this week.

Offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) joins Kupp as questionable.