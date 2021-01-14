Devin Singletary says he’s ready to handle increased role after loss of Zack Moss

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary‘s role in the team’s offense will become that much more prominent moving forward after the loss of Zack Moss to an ankle injury last weekend.

With Moss out for the remainder of the playoffs, Singletary says he’s ready to shoulder any load the Bills will throw his way.

“This is an opportunity. We’re going to see how it plays out,” Singletary said, via A.J. Feldman of RochesterFirst.com. “I’m built for it. I’m ready for it. I know the team has confidence in me, I have confidence in me. Whatever way I can, helping the team win that’s what I’ll do.”

Singletary has been Buffalo’s lead back all season but Moss took over 400 snaps himself as a complementary piece in the team’s backfield. He’s been called upon heavily in a few games this year, appearing on over 80 percent of the team’s snaps in wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers. But Moss’ presence helped lessen the burden on Singletary to help keep him fresh as the season went along.

The Bills did add Devonta Freeman as some additional depth at the position for the postseason run. But it’s Singletary that’s going to get the call to be the lead workhorse for the team.

“[Head coach Sean McDermott] told me I’m ready for this moment, I worked for it. Everyone believed in me, we know you believe in yourself, just handle your business,” Singletary said.

Singletary had just three carries for 21 yards and three catches for 23 yards in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. During the season, Singletary rushed for 687 yards and two touchdowns for Buffalo.