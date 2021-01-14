Eagles request interview with Kellen Moore

Getty Images

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore flirted with the Boise State head coaching job before agreeing to a new contract to remain in Dallas, but that extension apparently isn’t stopping others from thinking about hiring Moore.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Eagles have requested an interview with Moore. It’s the first time Moore’s name has come up in conjunction with an NFL opening in this hiring cycle.

The Eagles allowed 513 yards and 37 points to the Cowboys in a 37-17 loss in Week 16, so, if nothing else, an interview would give them a chance to pick the brain of a divisional rival who just lit them up. Moore would have to agree to the interview for that to happen and there’s no word on if that will be the case.

Doug Pederson was fired this Monday and that left the Eagles a little behind other teams in the search for a head coach. They have interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and requested interviews with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. There has also been word of contact with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.