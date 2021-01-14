Eric Bieniemy sees head coaching interviews “as an honor and a privilege”

Getty Images

Eric Bieniemy may or may not get a head coaching job in this cycle, but he has had a chance to interview for one.

The Chiefs offensive coordinator spent the team’s bye week doing virtual interviews with just about every NFL franchise with a vacant head coaching job. The Texans since have requested permission to talk to Bieniemy when the Chiefs’ season ends.

“Let me just say this: It was an honor and a privilege, but that’s not what we’re here for,” Bieniemy said Thursday, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. “We’re here to talk about the Browns. We eliminate all distractions. At the end of my day, my focus and my attention is on the Browns. They’re a great team. They’re playing great ball. We’re looking forward to this challenge. I know our guys are fired up and excited. They refreshed and hit the reset button. Now, it’s time to go out there and produce.”

The Jaguars became the first team to fill their vacancy, hiring Urban Meyer on Thursday.

Of the six remaining teams looking for a head coach, only the Eagles haven’t interviewed or requested to interview Bieniemy.

“Listen, I think he’s top-notch,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “At the risk of being redundant, I have not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men, and in this business, that’s huge. You’re never going to have to worry about Eric, never — on the field, off the field. He’s going to be honest with you and straightforward, and then he knows the offense.”