Jack Conklin, B.J. Goodson, David Njoku remain out of practice for Browns

The three Browns who didn’t practice on Wednesday didn’t practice on Thursday either.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring/knee), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder), and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) all did not participate on Thursday.

Per ESPN’s Jake Trotter, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that Conklin is “making progress” after suffering the injury against the Steelers last week.

Cleveland added tight end Stephen Carlson (groin) to its Thursday injury report as a limited participant.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), right guard Wyatt Teller (ankle), and center J.C. Tretter (knee) all remained limited.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), linebacker Malcolm Smith (ankle), and running back D’Ernest Johnson (finger) were all full.