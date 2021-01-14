Jared Goff wanted to start last week, ready to start this week

USA TODAY Sports

Since Jared Goff started his first game in Week 11 of his rookie season, the starting quarterback job has belonged to him.

Last week, for the first time since early in his rookie season, Goff dressed for a game he didn’t start. He admits he was disappointed in Sean McVay’s decision and let him know.

“We are able to disagree,” Goff said Thursday. “We’re two grown men who disagreed on the status of my thumb. It’s not the end of the world. I think I was able to come in there and help us get the win and that is most important to me. It’s something that we talked about last week, and he had to plan accordingly. He’s the head coach. He has to make tough decisions like that. At the end of the day, it was last week, and we’ve moved on.”

Goff ended up playing 58 of 73 offensive snaps after John Wolford left with a neck injury. The Rams have ruled out Wolford for Saturday’s game against the Packers, making McVay’s decision for him this week.

“I’ve been that way since I’ve been here,” Goff said of being the starter again. “So it feels good. But I’m ready to go and feel good.”

Goff had surgery on his fractured right thumb Dec. 28. He revealed Thursday he has two screws in his surgically repaired thumb that will remain there “until I’m 6 feet under.”

“I’m in a good place with it,” Goff said. “There’s a slight soreness, but nothing that’s hindering it in any way. Overall, it’s progressing the right way.”

Goff has practiced with gloves this week, preparing for the cold at Lambeau Field. The forecast calls for a temperature of 25 degrees.

“At times it can help with grip,” Goff said. “Just grip on the ball if it’s cold or windy or something. I’ll see on game day what I feel like.”