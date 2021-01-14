Jaylon Smith had wrist surgery

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith‘s offseason will begin with some rehab work.

The Cowboys announced on Thursday that Smith had surgery on his left wrist. Smith was on the team’s injury report at points because of the wrist, but he played in all 16 games for the fourth straight year and started every game for the third straight season.

Smith had 154 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and five passes defensed. Smith signed a five-year extension with the Cowboys before the 2019 season and is set to make $7.2 million next season.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper had a minor ankle operation after the end of the regular season. Both players should be available when the team resumes work later this year.