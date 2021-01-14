Jets complete second interview with Arthur Smith

Getty Images

The Jets have wrapped up another interview with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Smith interviewed with the team for a second time on Thursday and this was in-person after a virtual interview the first time around. He joins 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as candidates who have met with the team multiple times.

Smith has also interviewed twice with the Falcons, but it’s unknown if their reported plan to hire Saints assistant G.M. of player personnel Terry Fontenot as their next General Manager will push them in a different direction.

He’s also expected to have a second interview with the Lions and a first meeting with the Eagles this week. Given all of that interest, it will come as a bit of a surprise if Smith isn’t a head coach in 2021.